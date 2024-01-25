Landmine discovered in Jefferson County storage unit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A landmine discovered in a storage unit has prompted authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order in Jefferson County Wednesday.
People in a quarter-mile radius of 10201 W. Hampden Avenue are being asked to stay inside as members of a bomb squad work to disarm the explosive.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the military is responding to help render the device safe.
The Follow Up
