Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Landmine discovered in Jefferson County storage unit

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Denver7
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 21:11:44-05

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A landmine discovered in a storage unit has prompted authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order in Jefferson County Wednesday.

People in a quarter-mile radius of 10201 W. Hampden Avenue are being asked to stay inside as members of a bomb squad work to disarm the explosive.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the military is responding to help render the device safe.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives