Land acquisition creates 4K acres of contiguous public land connecting Denver Mtn Parks, Jeffco Open Space

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A joint acquisition that was finalized in early November will connect Denver Mountain Parks (DMP) and Jefferson County Open Space (JCOS) properties to create more than 4,000 acres of contiguous public land.

This land — called the Elk-Bergen Property — marks the first conservation area that JCOS and DMP will co-own.

The Elk-Bergen Property — outlined in orange in the below map — spans 167 acres and is surrounded by public land between the Mount Pence tract and Bergen Peak, which are both owned by DMP. Elk Meadow Park, owned by JCOS, is nestled next to Bergen Peak.

This area is just off Interstate 70 near Evergreen, and is home to elk, moose, mule deer, black bears and bald eagles.

Elk Meadow Park's 1,658 acres includes more than 13 miles of trails that are open for hikers, running, cyclists and equestrians. For many years, this JCOS park has bordered DMP's Bergen Peak but visitors can seamlessly move between the two.

The joint acquisition of the Elk-Bergen Property came at a cost of $3 million, which was split in half between DMP and JCOS. A private landowner owned it beforehand. The official closure date was Nov. 6, according to Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit that helped with the purchase of the property.

The Elk-Bergen Property's unification of these properties will create more than 4,000 acres of contiguous public land that connects to the Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forest, Trust for Public Land said.

“By joining these two partners and their adjacent lands, we’re creating an unbroken natural landscape that benefits wildlife, supports ecological resilience, and provides residents with expanded access to nature," said Jim Petterson, Trust for Public Land’s mountain west region vice president.

The Elk-Bergen Property is outlined in orange. It would connect two Denver Mountain Parks areas to a Jefferson County park, as well as the Arapaho National Forest.

The acquisition not only secures wildlife habitat in the foothills, but also offers new outdoor opportunities. This fulfills the conservation missions of both DMP, which is part of Denver’s Department of Parks and Recreation, and JCOS.

So, what exactly will go in this area? It's a bit too early to tell.

Stephanie Figueroa, spokesperson with the City of Denver, said a timeline is not yet available on the planning stages for the Elk-Bergen Property. Currently, they are concentrating on site inventory and assessment, she said. Any planning for feasible recreational use — including new trails — will be done in partnership with JCOS.

“The Elk-Bergen property stitches together a series of conservation lands and iconic mountain landscapes that our communities have told us are important to them,” said Shannon Dennison, director of Denver Mountain Parks. “This joint acquisition represents the first of its kind for Jefferson County Open Space and Denver Mountain Parks, and we’re grateful to JeffCo and TPL for their commitment and partnership.”

Tom Hoby, director of JCOS, echoed the sentiment.

“We’re so pleased to continue our long-time partnership with Denver Mountain Parks in a new and exciting way – acquiring, owning and managing the Elk-Bergen property together,” he said. “This purchase represents the value of joining forces to preserve more public land for wildlife, plant communities and public enjoyment. Our sincere gratitude goes out to TPL and the landowner that made this vision a reality.”

This is the latest effort from Trust for Public Land to "create connected, conserved lands across the United States," the group said. Since 1972, it has protected more than 4 million acres of public land, created more than 5,400 parks, trails, schoolyards and outdoor places and raised $110 billion for parks and public lands.