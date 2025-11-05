Lakewood police trying to identify man suspected of following women, girls on Bear Creek Trail

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are warning the public about a suspicious man who has followed female residents and visitors, particularly teen girls and women with baby strollers, on the Bear Creek Trail near S. Kipling Parkway.

The Lakewood Police Department issued the warning on Wednesday afternoon, saying the man was reported on both Oct. 4 and Nov. 4.

Lakewood Police Department

They say that the man has been spotted around The Crossings at Bear Creek Apartments, Bear Creek High School, and the surrounding areas.

Police have received reports of him following high school-aged girls, as well as women with strollers, on the Bear Creek Trail, which runs just north of the apartment complex and school.



"We take these reports seriously and are actively investigating this concerning behavior," Lakewood police said. "The safety of our residents is our top priority... We encourage everyone in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately."

Anybody who can help police identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Graham at 303-987-7823 or nicgra@lakewoodco.org.

Bear Creek Trail is a very popular regional trail. Based on Lakewood's data, more than 450,000 people use the trail and Bear Creek Greenbelt open space each year.