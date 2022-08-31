FOUND: Lakewood police searching for missing 92-year-old woman with dementia

Editor's note: Margaret has been found, according to Lakewood police.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman with dementia.

Margaret Russell was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Florida Avenue and South Newland Street.

Russell is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to Lakewood police.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert for Russell.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.