Lakewood police involved in fatal shooting of armed suspect at hotel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect died in a shooting involving Lakewood police on Saturday morning, the police department announced.

The Lakewood Police Department said the incident began at 7:17 a.m., when police were called to the La Quinta Inn at 7190 W. Hampden Ave. for a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the building.

When police arrived, they found the armed suspect in the hallway. They ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused and started moving toward police, the department said.

Lakewood Police Department

Three officers opened fire and then rendered aid to the injured suspect, but he died at the scene.

Nobody else was injured, the department said.

The suspect is a 40-year-old man but has not been identified as the department works to notify the family.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this shooting. The three officers who used their firearms are on administrative leave, as is standard practice in shootings involving police.

The department said no other details are available as of Saturday evening.

