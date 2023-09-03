Watch Now
Lakewood police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 13:23:33-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of S. Sheridan Boulevard and W. Mexico Avenue. 

Police said a second vehicle was involved and stayed on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

