Lakewood police investigate deadly pedestrian crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on W. Colfax Avenue Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the Independence Street intersection, police told Denver7.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene soon after police arrived, according to the department.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The department told police they don't believe the driver is at fault.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released at a later time.