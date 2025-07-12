Lakewood police investigate after woman's body found following house fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman’s body was found inside a home following a fire Friday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., Lakewood Police and West Metro Fire Rescue were called to a home on the 1700 block of Cody Street after several 911 callers reported a fire at a duplex.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of the front room of the structure.

The woman’s body, whose identity has not been released, was found after firefighters entered the home.

The extent of damage to the structure is not known. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police said no other details are expected to be released at this time as investigators work to identify the woman and determine her cause and manner of death.