Lakewood officer hurt in shootout with postal worker robbers, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood police agent was hurt during a shootout with two women who police said robbed a postal worker Monday.

Four area schools were on lockdown status as police searched for one of the suspects, who was later located and taken into custody.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near South Oak Street and West Alameda Avenue, just south of the Federal Center. Police said two women robbed a postal worker at gunpoint, taking off on foot with several items.

Police responded and located one of the suspects at a Grease Monkey parking lot. When they approached her, she began shooting at officers, who then returned fire, striking the woman, according to police. She was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

"The suspect was tended to by agents immediately. Life-saving measures were performed and she was taken to the hospital," said John Romero, a spokesperson for Lakewood police.

During the exchange of gunfire, a Lakewood police agent was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The agent was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Four elementary schools — Glennon Heights, Green Mountain, Dennison, and Fletcher — were placed on lockdown as a result of this incident. However, all four schools were later released without incident.