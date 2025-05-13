Lakewood neighbors horrified as dozens of trees are cut at recently approved development site

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Worried neighbors in Lakewood told Denver7 they were horrified to see dozens of mature trees quickly chopped down on Monday night.

Since it happened on private property, no city permits were required for the work.

"It looks like a tornado has gone through here," said Cathy Kentner, a Lakewood resident.

On Tuesday, Denver7 heard from several neighbors, who say they were concerned to see the large trees coming down on Monday.

The property, located at 777 S. Yarrow St. in Lakewood, is privately owned. However, it has historically been used as parking and a pass through for people getting to nearby Belmar Park, something the new owner also did previously. But now, trees that were cut down are blocking the lot and Lakewood police officers say they were told by the property owner to keep people off the land.



This video below shows an aerial look at 777 S. Yarrow Street on Dec. 6, 2024 compared to May 12, 2025, after trees were cut down.

777 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood — December 2024 and now

Many neighbors gathered after the trees were cut down, including Tom Dearth.

"There's such a passion for this park," he said. "It's not just the park, but the whole neighborhood. We're scared of what's going to happen to this peaceful area."

Denver7 is continuing to report on the controversial plan to build an apartment complex on 777 S. Yarrow, and hearing voices from multiple sides of the issue.

Following a citizen initiative that was repealed and replaced by City Council, the Planning Commission eventually approved the project which is zoned appropriately for that land.

Kentner said the community group called Save Belmar Park had hired legal counsel and was intending to appeal the commission's decision. As soon as trees started being cut down, the group was able to successfully get a temporary restraining order to stop any further removal.

The City of Lakewood told Denver7 that there was no restraining order at the time the work began, adding that the Developer, Kairoi, has to pay a $415,200 mitigation fee as part of the project.

That money is set to go toward planting 174 trees in the neighborhood, including in Belmar Park, and planting 2,054 shrubs. The property is also required to keep seven trees.

In the city's statement, they add: "No City of Lakewood forestry staff person was required to be present for the cutting of trees. The property owner does not need the city's permission or a city permit to cut trees on this privately owned piece of property."

It's still a tough pill to swallow for Lakewood neighbors who told us that they feel like their concerns have been ignored through this years-long process.

"It makes me want to cry on two levels. Obviously, the first is the destruction of the trees and the wildlife habitat, and the other is the incredible disrespect of the people of Lakewood," Kentner said.

Denver7 reached out to Kairoi to see if the owners had a comment on the neighborhood concerns, and have not yet heard back as of publishing time.

The Save Belmar Park group said the temporary restraining order to protect the trees has drained their funds. They have launched a fundraiser for future legal fees.