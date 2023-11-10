Watch Now
Lakewood man with cognitive impairment missing out of Lakewood since Wednesday

JOSHUA GONZALES_Lakewood Police Department
Posted at 1:36 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 15:36:46-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 22-year-old man with a cognitive impairment has been missing from the Lakewood area since the early evening on Wednesday.

Joshua Gonzales was last seen near W. Colfax Avenue and N. Lamar Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since. A family member said he has a cognitive impairment and did not take his prescribed medication with him, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

JOSHUA GONZALES_Lakewood Police Department

Gonzales is known to frequent light rail stations, police said.

An endangered missing person alert has been issued through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, dark blue jeans, and white Nike AF1 shoes. He was carrying a black Nike duffel bag. He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said.

Anybody who sees Gonzales is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

