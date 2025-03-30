Lakewood crash sends 4 to hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Saturday that sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries.
It happened around 3 p.m. on W. Colfax Avenue near Ingalls Street.
The crash involved at least three vehicles and damaged road signs.
The four people injured were transported to the hospital in serious but stable conditions, according to West Metro Fire.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
