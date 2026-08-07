Lakewood-based family resource center hosts free school supply drive for JeffCo students

The first day of school is right around the corner, and one nonprofit is working to make sure every kid has the supplies they need.

On Wednesday and Thursday, The Action Center, a family resource center based in Lakewood, held a free school supplies event at Everitt Middle School in Jefferson County.

▶️ Denver7's Micah Smith reported from the event at Everitt Middle School

Free school supplies distributed in Jefferson County

“Our annual backpack supply event is for students K-12th grade in Jefferson County, and so through this event we see approximately 2,000 families. That represents about 5,000 kiddos going back to school,” The Action Center Program Manager Sunny Garcia said. “The impact of families is really important. So an average cost to send a kiddo back to school is between $500 and $900.”

Garcia said the event hopes to alleviate some financial worries for JeffCo families.

“So we're helping kiddos go back to school feeling confident, you know, feeling like the first day is exciting because they have all their necessary supplies,” Garcia said.

Mom Marsedez Greene appreciates the help.

“We've visited The Action Center before for previous resources, so this was a good opportunity to come on in and get the free school supplies” Greene said.

Dad Angel Rodriguez is also grateful for the help.

“It's a one thing off our shoulder, a burden that we don't really have to deal with. We get to come and you know, kids get to choose their backpacks, what they want, and get some supplies, and it definitely helps,” Angel Rodriguez said.

The first day of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is Wednesday, Aug. 19.