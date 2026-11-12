Lakewood agent Nicholas Graham remembered as devoted husband, father and son one week after he was killed

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Family, fellow officers and community members remembered Lakewood Police Agent Nicholas Graham as a devoted husband, father and son at a service for the officer who died in the line of duty, last week.

Senior Pastor Jeff Schwarzentraub of Brave Church told the officers in attendance that Graham did what they do every day.

“When everyone flees trouble and danger, you run toward it,” Schwarzentraub said.

He said Graham ran toward it and paid the ultimate price. Schwarzentraub also noted that Graham came from a family of people who serve, including relatives who are police officers and traveled from Germany for the service.

Graham’s parents, Tom and Heidi, did not speak themselves because they were unsure they could get through it, so instead, a chaplain read their statement for them. It thanked the agents who were with Graham on the night he died and recognized their bravery and heroism in stopping the suspect.

Family prepares remarks for funeral of Lakewood Police Agent Nicholas Graham

“We want Nick to be remembered for who he was, not how he died,” the statement said.

Agent Graham's parents took the time to describe their fondest memories of their son. They spoke about Agent Graham's relationship with his wife, Kassidy, and how when the couple announced they were expecting, the family was thrilled. Their son arrived several months later. The statement said that as much as Graham loved his job, he loved his wife and son even more.

Heidi Graham said the song played during the service was the one Nick chose for the mother-son dance at his wedding.

During Friday's service, Graham’s wife, Kassidy also took the time to speak, saying her husband was her best friend and the person she wanted to tell everything to.

“Nick was my best friend,” she said.

Wife of fallen Lakewood police agent speaks at memorial service

She recalled that for three months before they ever spoke, she and her friends referred to him as her gym boyfriend. She told him directly that she is not mad at him and knows his heart.

“I am so incredibly proud of you,” she said.

Kassidy Graham said she will make sure their son knows who his father was and will tell him stories about him.

A eulogy delivered at the service said Graham was born March 29, 1993, to Thomas and Heidi Graham. He grew up in Colorado with his older brother, Jason. The eulogy said he loved Colorado sports, especially the Denver Broncos. He attended Strasburg High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

The eulogy went on to say his loved ones want Graham remembered for his jokes, his smile and his quick wit. At one point Thursday, Kassidy said she hopes their son grows up knowing how proud his father was of him.

A statement on behalf of Jason Graham said his little brother was his hero.

“To Nick, you will not be forgotten,” the statement said.

Lakewood Police Sgt. Zachary Cook also spoke directly to his fallen colleague.

“Know that we will carry on your legacy,” Cook said.

People lined the procession route to show support for Graham’s family and for law enforcement.

Funeral procession for Lakewood Police Agent Nicholas Graham

Chris Burklund, who has supplied uniforms and equipment to the Lakewood Police Department for seven years, said she was there to show her support for the department.

“We’re out here to show our support,” Burklund said.

She said officers from many agencies were driving down the street that day. Burklund said she first heard Thursday evening that four officers had been shot. The next morning, she learned that Graham had died and that three officers were in the hospital.

Leslie Wagner, who fits officers for body armor, said she worked with Graham. She said he knew the staff by name and that losing him felt like losing a family member.

Friends from Graham’s hometown of Strasburg also came to pay their respects.

“Everybody in Strasburg is heartbroken over this, and everybody knew him,” said Zech Gates, who knew Graham growing up.

Gates’ mother, Tracie, a Strasburg school bus driver, said she drove Graham to many activities and events. She called him an amazing young man and said he died a warrior.