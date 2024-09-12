Lake County School District schools remain closed through Sunday due to investigation

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — Schools within Colorado's Lake County School District will remain closed through the end of the day Sunday due to an ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a threat to the school district. The initial report alleged that a suspect — identified by the sheriff's office as Dominic Gallegos — made threats toward Lake County High School, however authorities have not confirmed this claim, the sheriff's office said. He turned himself into the Lake County Jail around 10 a.m. Thursday on an unrelated warrant.

Gallegos was questioning in connection with the threats to the high school and has been cooperative, the sheriff's office said. He was released Thursday afternoon on a bond for a separate criminal warrant.

"This threat remains under investigation and all our available resources are being utilized to ensure public safety. As we move through this investigation, we will focus on finding the facts and charging appropriately.... We acknowledge the fears and concerns these threats have caused our community," the sheriff's office said. "We want you to know that our priority is to provide safety and security for our residents and visitors and appreciate your patience and understanding during this investigation."

School was canceled for the rest of the week. The school district includes The Center Early Childhood Programs, Lake County Elementary School, Lake County Intermediate School, Lake County High School and Cloud City High School

LCSD Superintendent Kate Bartlett published a letter to the community on Wednesday thanking them for their patience "as we work to navigate a fast-changing situation in our community and schools this week."

All in-county district activities have been canceled, Bartlett wrote in the letter.

Each school will contact students and families over the coming days. The school district's athletic and activities director will reach out to coaches and athletes about games between Thursday and Sunday.

This announcement came in the wake of multiple reported threats to schools around the United States earlier this week. The sheriff's office said it does not believe the alleged suspect is connected to any of those incidents.

The sheriff's office said there have been no reported threats outside of the school district, so there is no need to cancel any community activities.