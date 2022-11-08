Lafayette officer injured, suspect killed in police shooting early Tuesday morning

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — While investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Lafayette, police were involved in a shooting with a suspect, in which the suspect was killed and an officer was struck in the leg.

Around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Lafayette Police Department learned via an automated license plate reader that a stolen vehicle was in the area of W. South Boulder Road and Dixon Avenue. The vehicle was a silver Toyota Camry.

Officers located the car at the Circle K located at 225 W. South Boulder Road, but nobody was inside. Shortly afterward, police saw the suspects leave the store and walk toward the car. The suspects then fled on foot.

A male suspect, who was armed, ran toward the vehicle and opened fire at the officers, police said. The suspect hit one of the Lafayette officers in the leg.

Lafayette police involved in shooting early Tuesday

One officer returned fire. Just afterward, the suspect was found deceased inside the vehicle, police said.

The second suspect was found and detained.

The injured officer was transported to a hospital and is stable.

No other details were immediately available Tuesday morning.

The Boulder County Investigation Team is investigating this police shooting. The officer who fired at the suspect is on administrative leave.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

This marks the second police-involved shooting in Lafayette in 2022. On April 16, a man wanted on multiple charges, including domestic violence, was shot by police.

