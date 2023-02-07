Lafayette man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, Boulder County deputies say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Lafayette man was arrested Tuesday for possessing child sex abuse material, deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Cameron Joseph Lawstuen, 32, was arrested for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on a social messaging app, the release states.

His arrest came after a months-long investigation following a received by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

A search warrant was executed at Lawstuen’s home on Excalibur Street near the intersection with Sir Galahad Drive on Jan. 10 where additional CSAM evidence was found, deputies said.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held on a no-bond hold for sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 3 felony, and one county of sexual exploitation of a child – possession, a Class 4 felony