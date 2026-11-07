La Plata County urges private well users to use bottled water after flooding

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) — Public health officials in La Plata County are urging residents who rely on private wells to use bottled water or other safe water sources until their well water has been tested for bacteria and other contaminants.

Flooding in the region may have contaminated private wells and septic systems throughout the county. Even if there are no signs of damage, La Plata County health officials warned that water may still not be safe. Contaminated water can look, smell and taste completely normal and still be hazardous to human health, officials said.

Boiling water may kill bacteria, but health officials warned that other contaminants may also be present.

Officials said residents should use bottled water if:



Floodwater reached their well or there is standing water around it.

The well cap or casing appears damaged.

The water looks cloudy, discolored or contains sediment.

The water tastes or smells unusual.

Water pressure has changed unexpectedly.

For residents with affected wells, health officials recommended using bottled water or water from another safe source for drinking and cooking, brushing teeth, preparing baby formula, washing dishes, washing food and providing drinking water for animals.

Bottled water is available to flood victims at the La Plata County Fairgrounds. Officials said pickup is self-service, with instructions available on site. Officials said pickups are limited to two cases per day.

La Plata County officials have ordered supplies to test wells for bacteria and nitrates, though the supplies have not yet arrived. More information regarding testing and disinfection will be available once the supplies arrive.

Officials also advised anyone with a flooded well to take certain precautions. Do not turn on the pump, officials said, as flooding can damage electrical equipment and create a risk of electric shock. Officials advised residents to have a qualified electrician, well contractor or pump contractor check the well, wiring and pump before using the system.

For flooded septic systems, officials advised residents to avoid using them or adding additional wastewater until floodwaters have receded and the systems can be used safely. Using a flooded septic system can cause further damage, officials said.

Officials advised residents who receive water from a public water utility to check with the utility company.