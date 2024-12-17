Kwanzaa luncheon in Denver welcomes all seniors to community celebration

DENVER – On Friday, December 27, the Zion Senior Center in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood will host its Annual Senior Kwanzaa Luncheon Celebration.

“All seniors are welcome to come...we encourage our college students who are on break if you need to have that community service to go along with your education, come and volunteer to do some community service on that day,” said Dr. Claudette Sweet, the event organizer.

Sweet said the event will include educational conversations between youth and senior members of the Denver metro community.

“What we call Table Talk, which involves conversations about the principle of the day, which will be “kujichagulia” means determination,” Sweet said. “A lot of people think that Kwanzaa is a replacement of Christmas, but it is not. Kwanzaa is a celebration of First Fruits, the harvest at the end of the year, and looking forward to the future. We celebrate what we are going to become. That's what Kwanza is all about. And it's just giving that light and that plug-in to get started for a new year and overcome many things that you've been faced with in the past. We also celebrate our ancestors. It's important that we always remember our ancestors, and that's one of the things that we impart to our young people. Don't forget the bridge that brought you over.”

The senior luncheon will be held from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.