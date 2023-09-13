Kuss loses time to teammates Roglic and Vingegaard but holds on to Spanish Vuelta lead

ALTU DE L'ANGLIRU, Spain (AP) — Sepp Kuss has held on to the leader’s red jersey at the Spanish Vuelta despite finishing behind Jumbo-Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic after a difficult climb.

Kuss, who grew up riding his bicycle in Durango, graduated from CU Boulder in 2017.

Roglic picked up his second stage win after he and Vingegaard dropped Kuss near the end of the 124.5-kilometer route that finished through the fog atop the Altu de L’Angliru summit in a classic Vuelta ascent.

Kuss was able to stay close enough to finish third. His overall lead dropped to eight seconds ahead of Vingegaard.

Roglic was more than a minute behind entering the final stages.