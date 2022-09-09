Kiowa residents asked to conserve water after equipment failure at town water well

KIOWA, Colo. — Kiowa residents are asked to conserve water following equipment failure at the town's water well.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the water well experienced a motor failure, according to the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Kiowa Water and Wastewater Authority personnel located a replacement motor, but there is no timeframe as to when repairs will be completed. Those who use well water will not be affected.

The Town of Kiowa is asking residents to limit water usage as much as possible.

Those who experience low water pressure are asked to call town officials at 303-621-2366, extension 1. After hours, call the Douglas County Dispatch Center at 303-660-7500.