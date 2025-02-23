Watch Now
Keystone Ski Patrol Union ratifies contract 4 months after organizing

KEYSTONE, Colo. —The Keystone Ski Patrol Union officially approved a contract Saturday night after reaching a tentative agreement with the resort last week.

The union has been pushing for higher wages for its members since organizing in September of last year.

“Ski patrolling is a highly specialized job that’s often misunderstood. At Keystone, we’re not just first responders; we’re a full-fledged EMS service responsible for medical calls, avalanche mitigation, technical rescues, and outdoor emergency care,” the union wrote in a December 2024 Instagram post.

The starting wage for ski patrol employees is $21.50 per hour, according to the Instagram post.

The new contract increases wages, and union officials said in a statement to CPR last week that it resulted “in wages being increased across the industry in union and non union shops alike.”

