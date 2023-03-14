Kendrick Castillo’s parents refuse settlement money in push to make STEM School shooting records public

The parents of Kendrick Castillo, the student killed in the 2019 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, have refused to accept a $387,000 payout from the school as they push to make more information about the attack public.

Maria and John Castillo, whose 18-year-old son was hailed as a hero for rushing one of the shooters, have not accepted the settlement money in a civil lawsuit they brought against STEM School, their attorney, Dan Caplis, said Monday.

The parents hope refusing the funds will help them in a fight with the school over releasing more information about the May 7, 2019, school shooting that also injured eight others.

The two STEM students who attacked the school were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Douglas County District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes in February ordered STEM to pay the Castillos the maximum amount of monetary damages allowed under state law, in particular the Claire Davis School Safety Act. After the damages were paid, the lawsuit against the school would be dismissed as moot because the maximum damages were awarded, Holmes ruled.

Continue reading on The Denver Post