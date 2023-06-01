Kebler Pass closed due to road damage

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Kebler Pass in Gunnison County is closed to the public after runoff caused major damage to the roadway.

The county posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that it will remain closed until crews can repair and rebuild the road.

The road is not passable by vehicle, the county said.

A timeline for its reopening is not yet available.

Kebler Pass, which is along Gunnison County Road 12, runs about 30 miles between Crested Butte and Highway 133, the latter of which is near Paonia State Park and east of Town of Paonia. It rises up to about 10,000 feet. Because it is mostly gravel and dirt, the pass closes each winter but is accessible for almost all vehicles in the summertime.

It is a popular high mountain pass to see changing fall colors.

Denver7 is working to learn more about the road damage.