Kansas doctor dies saving his daughter from drowning on Colorado raft trip

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas doctor saved his daughter when their raft overturned in Colorado, but was unable to save himself.

Dustin Harker, a neurologist from Hutchinson, was on a whitewater rafting trip Friday with friends from church and four of his 13 children when the accident happened in the Sunshine Falls area on the Arkansas River.

Harker's sister-in-law told the Hutchinson News that the family had rafted the river in previously years, but the rapids were more turbulent due to high rainfall.

A raft carrying Harker and three of his children capsized.

Harker pulled the capsized raft off his youngest daughter.

Everyone got to shore but Harker became unresponsive and died despite CPR efforts.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 14, 11am