Kaiser Permanente workers in Colorado authorize potential strike after contract expires Sept. 30

Vote doesn’t guarantee workers will walk out, though
Posted at 7:32 PM, Sep 01, 2023
A union representing about 3,000 employees of Kaiser Permanente Colorado voted this week to authorize up to a two-week strike, meaning they could walk out after their contract expires on Sept. 30.

Services Employees International Union Local 105 estimated Friday evening that about 99% of its members who voted were in favor of authorizing the strike.

“Going on strike is the last thing we want to do,” said Patricia Johnson Gibson, vice president of health care at SEIU Local 105 and a 25-year Kaiser employee. “But we have been pushed to the brink. We’re fighting for liveable wages, safer staffing levels and, most importantly, patient care. Kaiser has shown numerous times that they’ll resort to unfair labor practices, and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to make sure these facilities are properly staffed and patients have access to the best quality care.”

The union represents about half of Kaiser Permanente Colorado’s employees, including technicians, front office staff, licensed practical nurses and people working in billing and customer service.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

