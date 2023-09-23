Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kaiser Permanente employees in Colorado say they plan to strike Oct. 4 if no deal reached

Union delivers 10-day notice to health care network, says deal is still possible
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers to possibly strike in October
Posted at 9:15 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 23:16:23-04

A union representing Kaiser Permanente Colorado employees announced Friday that it plans to strike for three days in early October, though it’s possible negotiators could still reach a deal before that happens.

Services Employees International Union Local 105 announced that it had sent Kaiser Permanente Colorado a notice that workers intended to strike from Oct. 4 to 6, if they haven’t agreed to a new contract by then.

The union represents about 3,000 of Kaiser Permanente’s 6,800 employees in Colorado, including technicians, licensed practical nurses and office workers. About 99% of those who cast ballots in late August said they were in favor of authorizing a strike this fall.

Kaiser Permanente Colorado has about 500,000 members and runs 33 medical offices. At the time of the strike vote, it said in a statement that negotiations were progressing and dismissed the vote as a pressure tactic.

Read the rest of the story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 22, 8pm

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know