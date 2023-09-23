Kaiser Permanente employees in Colorado say they plan to strike Oct. 4 if no deal reached

A union representing Kaiser Permanente Colorado employees announced Friday that it plans to strike for three days in early October, though it’s possible negotiators could still reach a deal before that happens.

Services Employees International Union Local 105 announced that it had sent Kaiser Permanente Colorado a notice that workers intended to strike from Oct. 4 to 6, if they haven’t agreed to a new contract by then.

The union represents about 3,000 of Kaiser Permanente’s 6,800 employees in Colorado, including technicians, licensed practical nurses and office workers. About 99% of those who cast ballots in late August said they were in favor of authorizing a strike this fall.

Kaiser Permanente Colorado has about 500,000 members and runs 33 medical offices. At the time of the strike vote, it said in a statement that negotiations were progressing and dismissed the vote as a pressure tactic.

