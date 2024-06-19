Watch Now
Juvenile suspected of intentionally starting Castle Pines brush fire

Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 19, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A juvenile is suspected of intentionally starting a brush fire in Castle Pines Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was first reported around 11:30 a.m., burning near Bristolwood Lane and Monarch Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said a 911 call led to a rapid response from South Metro Fire Rescue crews, who had the 1.5-acre fire under control before it spread to nearby homes.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and South Metro Fire Rescue determined the fire was intentionally set. They then identified a juvenile suspect who was facing criminal charges.

Due to the age of the suspect, no further information will be released at this time.

