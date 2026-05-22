Juvenile killed in shooting in Denver's Montbello neighborhood

DENVER — One person, a juvenile male, is dead after a shooting near the Montbello Recreation Center, police said Thursday evening.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 15000 block of E. 53rd Avenue, Denver police announced in a post around 8 p.m.

Police said investigators are working to develop suspect information and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story that may be updated.