Juvenile killed, 2 injured in 4‑vehicle crash that shut down NB I‑25 in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A juvenile was killed, and at least two others were injured in a four-vehicle secondary crash on Interstate 25 in Loveland, forcing the closure of the northbound lanes on Tuesday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near Crossroads Boulevard and involved a box truck, a Lexus SUV, a Kia Telluride, and a Chevy pickup truck hauling a trailer, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the earlier incident was a medical emergency involving a single vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.

The CSP said in a news release that a minor in the Lexus SUV died at the scene.

Emergency crews transported two adults from the Lexus to the hospital with injuries of unknown extent.

Troopers assessed the driver of the box truck at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash has caused northbound traffic to back up for at least a mile as northbound I-25 remains closed for an extended period, with traffic detoured to Crossroads Boulevard.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.