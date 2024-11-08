Juvenile inmate in Greeley dies after he was found unresponsive in cell in October

Editor's Note: This story has been updated after the Greeley Police Department released more information about the timeline.

GREELEY, Colo. — A juvenile inmate, who was found unresponsive in his cell in October, has died, the Greeley Police Department announced Friday afternoon.

On Oct. 21, officers with the department responded to Platte Valley Youth Services for a report of a suspected contraband narcotic violation at the facility. The department is responsible for investigations of new criminal acts that happen at and inside the facility.

Officers learned that around 6:48 a.m., Platte Valley Youth Services staff found a 16-year-old male unconscious in his room. They then called 911 for am ambulance and the teenager was transported to the hospital.

Greeley police were called about four hours later for "assistance securing the scene and investigating as soon as possible due to the seriousness of the youth’s medical status." Detectives from the Greeley Police Investigations Unit responded to the scene.

Since Oct. 21, the teenager had been in the intensive care unit of a local children's hospital.

The police department said it learned on Nov. 5 that the teenager had passed away.

Because this is an active investigation, no other details were available. The 16-year-old's identity has not been released.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Jackson Brunmeier at 970-351-5352 or Jackson.Brunmeier@GreeleyPD.com.