Juvenile injured in Denver shooting on April 15 dies; 1 person arrested

DENVER — A juvenile injured in a shooting on April 15 has died and Denver police said the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Police Department posted on social media on the evening of April 15 that its officers were along the 8500 block of E. Lowry Boulevard, near Lowry Sports Complex Park, to investigate a shooting. One juvenile was transported to a hospital and officers were working to identify a suspect.

A few days later, on April 18, they were able to arrest the 17-year-old suspect. Their name is not available due to their age.

Police said on Monday that the victim had died and the case was now considered a homicide.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.