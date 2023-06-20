Juvenile arrested in connection with homicide in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police made an arrest after a juvenile died in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

On Friday at 3:44 p.m., officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a home along the 400 block of 35th Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name and age has not been released.

The Greeley Police Investigations Unit led the subsequent investigation.

The department said officers later identified a suspect and arrested him. He has only been identified as a juvenile male.

The suspect was transported to a juvenile correctional facility and was booked on charges of felony murder, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and more.

The police department said no other information is available.

If you have information on this case, contact Greeley Det. Elizabeth Finch at 970-350-9682.