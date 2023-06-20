Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Juvenile arrested in connection with homicide in Greeley

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Greeley police
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 18:01:00-04

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police made an arrest after a juvenile died in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

On Friday at 3:44 p.m., officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a home along the 400 block of 35th Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name and age has not been released.

The Greeley Police Investigations Unit led the subsequent investigation.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 20, 11am

The department said officers later identified a suspect and arrested him. He has only been identified as a juvenile male.

The suspect was transported to a juvenile correctional facility and was booked on charges of felony murder, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and more.

The police department said no other information is available.

If you have information on this case, contact Greeley Det. Elizabeth Finch at 970-350-9682.  

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!