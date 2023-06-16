Justice with Jessica: Malnourished animal overcomes the odds despite Colorado's high animal cruelty rates

Here in Colorado, we love our pets.

Still, Colorado has been considered one of the top three states for animal abuse offenses, according to the FBI.

Between 2012 and 2021, Colorado has nearly 4,000 instances of animal cruelty.

The Dumb Friends League helps some of those animals recover and prepares them to be adopted by loving families.

The organization also works with local law enforcement to file reports of possible animal abuse.

They did that for a Boxer mix named Maple that arrived to their facility last year severely malnourished.

"She was a pretty kind of timid and scared dog when she first got here," Kim Conley, Director of Operations at DDFL, said.

Maple was very thin, with her skin clinging to her rib cage.

DDFL put her on a medical feeding program and gave her a prescription for lots of love.

"We did decide that it was in her best interest to send her to a foster home where she could be given the attention that she needed, and the proper love and affection 24/7," Conley said.

Under Colorado state law, Cruelty to Animals is a Class I Misdemeanor, Environmental and Animal Defense attorney Alexa Carreno said.

Offenders could spend up to 18 months in prison, pay up to a $5,000 fine, or both.

"Cruelty to Animals actually includes deprivation of food and water to an animal and encompasses the neglect aspect into the cruelty aspect as well," Carreno said.

To prevent animal cruelty, Conley recommends animal owners assess if they're capable of properly feeding or caring for an animal.

If the owner struggles to properly care and provide for an animal temporarily, DDFL has resources to help.

"With the economy, we are seeing more pets being relinquished," Conley said. "And that is due to a lot of housing issues right now, a lot of food insecurity."

DDFL has pet admission associates that are trained to help pet owners determine whether they need temporary help caring for their pet, or if they should ultimately relinquish their pet.

While DDFL hopes to always keep pets and owners together, some animals like Maple do benefit from DDFL's rehabilitation efforts.

"She is an amazing dog," Conley said. "She is very waggy and happy all of the time."

Maple is one of many dogs that are up for adoption with the DDFL. You can click here to learn more them.