Judge vacates sentences in case of Montrose funeral home owners selling body parts

DENVER — An appeals court judge vacated the sentences of two Montrose funeral home operators on Tuesday who were convicted of selling body parts without family consent and who are currently in a federal prison.

Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose from 2010 to 2018. Authorities said the pair illegally sold body parts or entire bodies without the consent of the family of the deceased and shipped the parts in the mail.

In 2022, Hess pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aiding and abetting concerning the body part selling scheme. Her mother pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting as part of a plea agreement.

In January of 2023, Hess was sentenced in federal court to 20 years in prison, while her mother got 15 years.

However, on Tuesday, a federal appeals court ruled that the district court erred in calculating the loss amounts by including the money paid by body parts purchasers.

The appeals court also found that the district court failed to offset the loss with the value of legitimate goods and services provided to the next of kin and erred in applying the enhancement for the hundreds of victims.

The court vacated the sentences of both Hess and Koch and remanded the case for resentencing, instructing the district court to recalculate the loss amount and reconsider the enhancements.

The decision does not vacate the women’s mail fraud convictions. The court also denied Hess's request to reassign the case to a different judge.