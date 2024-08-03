Judge rules suspected UCCS shooter, accused of killing 2 in dorm, competent to stand trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A judge ruled during a court hearing on Friday the man accused of killing two people inside a University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm room earlier this year is competent to stand trial.

The mental competency of the suspect, Nicholas Jordan, was questioned after two evaluators provided conflicting opinions on his competency. Jordan's defense first requested a mental competency evaluation for the suspect during a hearing in March. A psychologist with the State Mental Health Hospital evaluated the suspect in April and determined him to be incompetent.

Prosecuting attorneys requested a second opinion on Jordan's competency and hired a psychiatrist, who found Jordan to be competent.

Local Affidavit details how Colorado Springs police identified suspect in UCCS deaths Stephanie Butzer

The differing opinions led to a two-part competency hearing. Dr. Patricia West Moreland, the evaluator hired by the prosecution, testified about her interview with Jordan during a court hearing last month. Moreland revealed Jordan told her he may have exaggerated his symptoms during the first evaluation.

Dr. Sarah Velsor, the psychologist with the State Mental Health Hospital, testified during the hearing on Friday. She said she found the suspect to be incompetent because of his disorganized thoughts, lack of focus, and symptoms of paranoia. Dr. Velsor said Jordan told her he was hearing voices in jail, thought his food was contaminated and famous rappers had made songs about him, and that his court case was rigged by the judge and district attorney.

Dr. Velsor testified that part of her job is to figure out if patients are "faking good" or "faking bad." She said she did not believe Jordan was exaggerating symptoms of a mental health disorder.

The prosecution argued Jordan could have become mentally competent in the time between the two evaluations, which were both done in April. The judge agreed and said he believed the two evaluations were done on "two different people" and said he saw significant differences in the appearance and mood of the defendant.

The defense argued the prosecution's evaluator was not reliable because she was hired by the prosecution for $350 an hour. The judge struck down the claim that the evaluator was biased because she was hired.

Mental competency takes into account whether a defendant can understand court proceedings and help their attorneys in their defense.

The suspect will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m. During this hearing, a judge will determine if there's enough evidence to proceed to a trial.

Nicholas Jordan is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Celie Montgomery in a UCCS dorm room in February.