DENVER — The Jr (junior) Joker Foundation is preparing for its third annual Bowling 4 Brain Health tournament on July 8 to raise money for men’s mental health awareness.

The event is happening at Bowlero Cherry Creek from 3-7 p.m.

“We put out events to bring awareness for men to take the first step of speaking up. Because if we can't get a man to speak up, how are we going to know how to help them?” said Nicky Small, founder and CEO of the Jr Joker Foundation. “We are trying to get the community to come together, both for mental health awareness and for men to speak up. We started this two years ago when I lost my brother to suicide. So I started the whole nonprofit, and the event in his honor to just help men come to a safe place to speak up.”

Jr Joker Foundation to host Denver Bowling 4 Brain Health tournament

Small said there’s a big stigma surrounding men speaking up about mental health issues.

“Some feel like they're weak, or they can't tell anybody or they think they're going to be looked down on. And I am here to say that please, we need you to speak up to somebody,” Small said.

For more information click here.