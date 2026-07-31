DENVER — Denver7 is happy to welcome veteran journalist Jordan Chavez, who will join our Denver7 team as morning anchor starting Monday, Aug. 3.

With more than a decade of experience anchoring newscasts, Chavez will take the seat next to our very own Anusha Roy, Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

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Even though you won’t see Chavez at the desk until Monday morning, you’ve likely already seen him out and about in the community, learning about the stories important to you.

Take a look at some of the issues he spoke with Denverites about while hanging out at Wash Park this week in the video below:

Jordan Chavez, Denver7’s new morning anchor, out in the community ahead of his debut Monday

Denver7 is happy to have Chavez join the team. He hopes to deliver trusted local news and meaningful stories that help Coloradans start their day informed and connected — in an attempt strengthen Denver7’s connection to the community.