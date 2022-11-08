Watch Now
Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory

Posted at 7:25 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 09:31:51-05

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 for their third straight victory.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Murray had six points in the final quarter, going 3 for 4 from the field. It was San Antonio’s fourth straight loss following a 5-2 start.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points, Josh Richardson added 22 and Tre Jones had a career-high 20 points for the Spurs.

