Johnstown PD asking for help in locating at-risk juvenile who ran away from home

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The Johnstown Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk juvenile who ran away from home. The department did not release the juvenile's name.

Johnston PD said the juvenile was last seen in the area of Highway 402 and SE Frontage Road. He may be heading towards Rivers Edge or Simpson Pond nature areas.

The juvenile is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with shoulder-length light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and blue jeans but was not wearing cold-weather gear. He may be riding a black bicycle.

Johnstown PD said the juvenile has autism and "may be skittish when approached." Police believe he may be carrying an airsoft/BB gun (pistol).

Anyone with information about the juvenile's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.