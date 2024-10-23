Johnstown man arrested after Berthoud barn standoff

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Johnstown man was arrested Wednesday after police said he nearly ran over a Larimer County deputy and barricaded himself inside a Berthoud barn for hours.

Terrick Wilkins, 20, is facing several charges, including vehicular eluding and attempted vehicular assault. He was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. after surrendering to police.

The incident began in Loveland around 3 a.m. when Wilkins allegedly sped past a traffic stop at 1st Street and S. Taft Avenue, evaded police, and led them on a high-speed chase south on Interstate 25, with speeds exceeding 110 mph, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies eventually stopped his car using a PIT maneuver. Wilkins fled on foot but was found hiding in a barn in the 4300 block of Weld County Road 44 and arrested. A female passenger inside the suspect’s car stayed at the scene and was released.

“This suspect came within inches of taking our deputy’s life, then endangered our community by driving recklessly to get away. This complete disregard for public safety is unacceptable,” said LCSO Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer in a press release. “I’m beyond relieved that nobody got hurt today. Offenders need to be held accountable for their actions or this cycle of danger will just continue.”