Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

John Stone, Jefferson County sheriff during Columbine High School shooting, dies at 73

jeff stone.png
Jefferson County
jeff stone.png
Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 17:57:06-05

John P. Stone, a former Jefferson County Sheriff who headed the office during the Columbine High School mass shooting, died Sunday morning while in hospice care in Eden Prairie, Minn. He was 73.

Elected sheriff in 1998, Stone served one term, which was defined by Columbine, including the sheriff’s office’s initial response to the high school scene, where responders waited to enter the building, as well as controversies involving the aftermath of the April 20, 1999, mass shooting in which two student gunmen killed 12 students, a teacher, and then themselves. Twenty-four people were physically injured in the shooting and countless people, near and far, were psychologically scarred.

In 2002, when Stone decided not to run for re-election, he told The Denver Post: “This was my dream job and it has turned into a nightmare.”

Current Sheriff Jeff Shrader, who served under Stone, recalled his former boss as a kind man who was committed to his family.

“John’s daughter called me this morning with the sad news. I worked with and for John when he was a county commissioner and then when he served one term as sheriff,” Shrader said. “In all the years I knew him, he was a kind and caring man who loved his family deeply. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

Continue reading on The Denver Post

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-voterguide.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth News, Opinion

The complete guide on voting in Colorado | From statewide races to ballot issues