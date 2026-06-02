Jewell Avenue onto E-470 closed after crash; 9 injured

AURORA, Colo. — The intersection at Jewell Avenue onto E-470 was closed after a crash involving at least two vehicles, Aurora police said Tuesday afternoon around 3:20 p.m..
Nine people were injured and transported to local hospitals "with minor to moderate injuries," police said around 3:50 p.m.
Police were still advising alternate routes around 3:50 p.m., and said two vehicles required tows.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
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