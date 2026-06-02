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Jewell Avenue onto E-470 closed after crash; 9 injured

Jewell Ave crash
Denver7
Jewell Ave crash
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AURORA, Colo. — The intersection at Jewell Avenue onto E-470 was closed after a crash involving at least two vehicles, Aurora police said Tuesday afternoon around 3:20 p.m..

Nine people were injured and transported to local hospitals "with minor to moderate injuries," police said around 3:50 p.m.

Police were still advising alternate routes around 3:50 p.m., and said two vehicles required tows.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

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