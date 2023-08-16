Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered 19-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 19-year-old.

Kallie Ridley, 19, went missing from the 25900 block of Genesee Trail Road sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. She left in a red 2001 Mercedes ML320 with license plate BZV 263. Authorities believe she may be in the Fairplay-area and may be traveling south.

Ridley is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 210 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans with rips/ holes and black shoes.

The sheriff's office said Ridley is considered endangered due to "developmental reasons."

Anyone with information on Ridley's whereabouts is asked to call 303-271-0211.