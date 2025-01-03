Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responding to 'barricaded gunman situation' in Conifer

CONIFER, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a barricaded gunman situation in Conifer.

Details about the situation are limited at this time. In a social media post, JCSO said it was "working a barricaded gunman situation" in the 12000 block of Critchell Lane in Conifer.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents within a 1/4 mile. Those outside of the order are urged to avoid the area at this time.

The sheriff's office said updates will be posted when they are available.

This is a developing story.