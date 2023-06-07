Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports shooting involving deputy in Conifer

DENVER — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting involving a deputy in the Conifer area Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Callae Drive and Piano Meadows Drive according to a 1:44 p.m. tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

#JCSO on scene of an officer involved shooting near Callae Dr. & Piano Meadows Dr. in Conifer. Road closures in the area. No threat to the public. The First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will be the leading the investigation. More info… pic.twitter.com/bQJqCSxNkl — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 7, 2023

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. It’s unknown if any casualties occurred.

Road closures are in place in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.