Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports shooting involving deputy in Conifer

Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 07, 2023
DENVER — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting involving a deputy in the Conifer area Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Callae Drive and Piano Meadows Drive according to a 1:44 p.m. tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. It’s unknown if any casualties occurred.

Road closures are in place in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

