Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 escapes handler, bites child and father

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A police dog with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office escaped its handler and bit a child and the child’s father, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in Castle Rock.

The sheriff’s office said a K-9 handler and his dog were at their home when the animal escaped his outdoor enclosure, jumped over a 5-foot fence, and into a neighbor’s yard, where the attack occurred.

The father was bit when he intervened, a news release said.

According to the sheriff's office, the handler was eventually able to control the dog after realizing it had escaped.

The child and the father were both injured and were transported to an area hospital. They are recovering at home.

"We are devastated by this incident and are fully committed to supporting the family during their recovery," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The K-9 is currently under a mandatory 10-day quarantine. During this time, the dog is barred from any human contact other than the handler, who was placed on paid administration leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The sheriff's office said it's also reviewing the K-9's future as an active member of the unit.

The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating the incident, and the sheriff's office said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.