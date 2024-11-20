Jefferson County man arrested on child sexual assault allegations

DENVER — A Jefferson County man wanted in an August child sex assault case was arrested in Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday by Jefferson County deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Castillo is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Aug. 29 in a Jefferson County home.

Investigators said Castillo was temporarily staying in the basement of his employer’s home and allegedly forced himself on the 14-year-old daughter of the homeowner.

Deputies were called to the address shortly after the alleged assault, but Castillo left the home before they arrived.

The 20-year-old was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility and made his first court appearance Wednesday.