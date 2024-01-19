Watch Now
Jefferson County deputies searching for two boys who were taken by woman without permission

Francisco Robles, 5, and Nolan Robles, 3, were last seen with Priscilla Romeo, 27, in the 6700 block of Webster Street.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 19, 2024
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two boys who were taken by a woman "who does not have permission to have them."

Francisco Robles, 5, and Nolan Robles, 3, were last seen with Priscilla Romeo, 27, in the 6700 block of Webster Street. All three were seen on a Ring camera walking in the area.

Francisco is 4 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Spiderman hoodie and matching boots. Nolan is 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what he was last wearing.

Fransico and Nolan Robles

Priscilla is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 126 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair with a blonde streak in her bangs. She was last seen wearing a dark Nike jacket, dark pants and Converse shoes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

