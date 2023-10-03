Jefferson County deputies locate missing 7-year-old

UPDATE: The missing child has returned home safe, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old.

The boy ran away from his home in the 6400 block of South Dudley Way Monday evening.

The 7-year-old is 4 feet 1 inch tall and about 50 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red shirt with a "Sonic" character on the front and back, gray shorts, white socks and black shoes.

The sheriff's office said the boy likes to frequent creeks and trails in the area, including at the Lilley Gulch Recreation Center.

Anyone with information on Geist's whereabouts is asked to call 911.